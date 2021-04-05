ENTERTAINMENT

Thaaram Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Wiki, and Where to watch

Thaaram Cast

Thaaram is an upcoming Indian Malayalam movie, releasing in 2021. The lead cast of the movie includes Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier. The movie will be released in theaters. It is currently in the post-production stage. The movie is directed by Vinay Govind. Anto Joseph and B. Unnikrishnan are the producers of Thaaram’s movie. Vivek Ranjit the music of the movie. The soundtrack composed by Rahul Raj.

Name Thaaram
Director Vinay Govind
Producer Anto Joseph
B. Unnikrishnan
Written by/Story Vivek Ranjit
Screenplay Shyam menon
Deepu Pradeep
Production Company Anto Joseph Film Company
RD Illuminations
Lead Cast Nivin Pauly
Genre Drama
Music Rahul Raj
Country India
Editor Arju Benn
Cinematography Pradheesh M Varma
Releasing Date 4 March 2021
Language Malayalam
Releasing Platform Local Theaters

Thaaram Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series

Thaaram Cast and Details

Nivin Pauly

Technical Crew

DOP Akhil George
Editor: Shameer Muhammed
Project Designer: Badhusha NM
Music & Background Score: Rahul Raj
Sound Design: Jayadevan Chakkadath
Sound Mixing: Sinoy Joseph
Sync Sound: Arun Kumar
Art Director: Sujith Raghav
Makeup: Amal Chandran, George Sebastian
Costumes: Praveen Varma
Chief Associate: Baby Panicker
Associate Director: Premnath
Production Controller: Prasanth Narayanan
Lyrics: Harinarayan B .K
Stills: Sinat Sevier
Design: Old Monk
Opening Titles: Sarathavinu
Cut: Donmax
Trailer Score Mix: Harishankar V ( Mystudio )
Trailer Vocals: Baby Niya Charly

Where to watch Thaaram?

This will be a theatrical release, Fans can watch the movie in nearby theaters.

