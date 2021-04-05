Thackeray Kannada full Movie Cast, Review, And Release Date – Sandeep Jakhar News

Hello Friends, welcome to the Sandeep Jakhar News. So in this article, we are talking about Thackeray Movie Download we will know all about Thackeray Cast, Actor, Actress, and Director Related things in this article. So stay in this article and know more full details.
Thackeray is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language drama film.
Thackeray movie is a action thriller written and directed by Raja Huli fame Guru Deshpande and produced by MN Kumar under MNK Movies banner while V Sridhar scored music for this movie.
For the first time Prajwal and V Ravichandran are pairing for this movie.
Director Guru Deshpande clarifies that film was titled as Thackeray because director found this name to be powerful and also he thought this title would be apt for his script. The movie is based on mafia in a particular region.
Prajwal will play the character that will have a grey shade and apparently this will be not a regular hero role which we get to see in commercial entertainers. Also, he is undergoing a makeover for the film.
Ravichandran, is playing an important role of a godfather…
Thackeray Movie Cast&Crew
Thackeray Movie Cast
- Prajwal Devaraj
- Ravichandran
Thackeray Movie Crew
- Guru Deshpande Director
- MN Kumar Producer
- V Sridhar Music Director
Thackeray Movie Release Date
08 Apr. , 2021.
Thackeray Movie Trailer
Thackeray MOVIE SONGS
Songs have not released yet.
