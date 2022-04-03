Thad Matta returning to Butler for a second stint as head coach

Indianapolis (AP) — Thad Matta Butler is returning, hired to coach the Bulldogs on Sunday after he cited his health while leaving office at Ohio State.

Matta, 54, led Butler to a 24–8 record and an appearance at the 2001 NCAA Tournament during his only season as head coach at his alma mater. He then made successful runs at Xavier and Ohio State.

Matta spent the 2021–22 season as an associate athletic director for the basketball administration in Indiana.

Now he is going back to where it all started for him.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men’s basketball program,” Matta said in a release. “There is a solid foundation and I am confident that Butler will continue to be on top …