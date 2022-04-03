Thad Matta returns to coaching, Butler takes Bulldogs men’s basketball job

Thad Matta is back in coaching – and back at Butler.

The Bulldogs announced on Sunday that they are appointing Matta as their next head coach.

Matta, who spent the last year as an associate athletic director at Indiana, replaces LaValle Jordan, who was fired Friday after five seasons as Butler’s head coach.

“The success Thad has achieved in each of his events speaks for itself,” said athletic director Barry Collier. “He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and infectious energy to Butler. I have personally looked into Thad as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Matta Family – Thad, Barb, Ali And they have a deep appreciation for — and Emily — Butler and I know they all join the Butler community how excited we are for what’s to come.”