Thala Ajit spotted on bicycle in Hyderabad – TheMiracleTech

Thala Ajit spotted on bicycle in Hyderabad

We already know that Thala Ajit is a racing and cycling enthusiast. Whenever he finds time, he takes off his bike or bicycle and rides them. Recently, he went on a cycle tour and now, pictures of his journey are going viral on social media. As always, Ajith looks super fit and beautiful in the photos.

In the pictures, we can see Ajith riding a bicycle on the streets of Hyderabad. As they wore masks and helmets, no one could recognize them. The star actor seems to have enjoyed his ride with no attention from fans or media. Meanwhile, he looks super fit wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. Photos are now spreading like wildfire on the Internet.

On the career front, Ajith will next appear in the film Valimai. Called an action thriller, Ajith is depicted as a cop. This is h. Directed by Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya are playing other important roles in the film. Valimai will hit the screens later this year.

