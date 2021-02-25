Thalaivi release date off – TheMiracleTech

The makers of Thalaivi announced the film’s release date with a motion poster that goes a long way from Jayalalithaa becoming the face of Tamil Nadu’s film industry to the leader who changed the fortunes of the state’s politics. Overall, the poster highlights Jayalalithaa’s journey.

The film will be released on April 23 in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil amid threats. When he entered the film industry, he changed the face of cinema. When he entered politics, he changed the fortunes of Tamil Nadu. It changed the destiny of crores of people and became Thalaivi, ”the narrator said.

The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)