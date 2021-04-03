Thalaiwi’ first song ‘Chali Chali’ released – The Miracle Time





Thalaiwi’ first song ‘Chali Chali’ released

A song from Kangana Ranaut’s film Thalaivi, which is to be released later this year, has been made available titled ‘Chali Chali Song’.

Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ released the first song, ‘Chali Chali Song’, which is sung in Hindi. In addition to that, the song was released by South Superstar Actress Samantha Akkineni in three local languages, namely English, Dutch, and Hindi. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on her social media and expressed her happiness saying, “Amma’s unmatched grace and screen But everyone is aware of his magnificent presence.

Witnesses for his unique journey from cinema to CM. # Chalichali #MazhaiMazhai #Ila Ila The team that the film is releasing is very sweet to me. God’s blessings are with them.”

The ‘Chali Chali’ song was depicted beautifully by this motion picture. In which effort has been made by director Kangana to reflect Jayalalitha’s passion for the Golden Age into the camera along with her innocence.

In this song, the role of Amma is paired with the poetic voice of Kangana Ranaut where they put a different twist to her character’s expression. Throughout the video, the theme of inspiration for this song is presented so the audience can understand how this will happen.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed beautiful melodies and Sandhavi provides the melodious voice to set the scene in the beautiful video. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

A song like this will remind the late Jayalalithaa of her first film, Vennira Aadai, in 1965. “Thalaivi” is based on the life of legendary actress Jayalalithaa, who also proved to be an outstanding politician.

The film has been presented by Vibri Motion Pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios, while Gemsen Televisions are related to Gothic Entertainment and Sprint Films.

The film has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. A movie titled Aeon Shiva is going to be released worldwide on 23 April 2021 by Zee Studios in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language with Hitesh Thakkar and Tirumal Reddy producing it.