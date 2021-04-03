ENTERTAINMENT

Thalaiwi’ first song ‘Chali Chali’ released – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Thalaiwi' first song 'Chali Chali' released - The Bulletin Time


Thalaiwi’ first song ‘Chali Chali’ released

A song from Kangana Ranaut’s film Thalaivi, which is to be released later this year, has been made available titled ‘Chali Chali Song’.

Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ released the first song, ‘Chali Chali Song’, which is sung in Hindi. In addition to that, the song was released by South Superstar Actress Samantha Akkineni in three local languages, namely English, Dutch, and Hindi. Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on her social media and expressed her happiness saying, “Amma’s unmatched grace and screen But everyone is aware of his magnificent presence.

Witnesses for his unique journey from cinema to CM. # Chalichali #MazhaiMazhai #Ila Ila The team that the film is releasing is very sweet to me. God’s blessings are with them.”

The ‘Chali Chali’ song was depicted beautifully by this motion picture. In which effort has been made by director Kangana to reflect Jayalalitha’s passion for the Golden Age into the camera along with her innocence.

In this song, the role of Amma is paired with the poetic voice of Kangana Ranaut where they put a different twist to her character’s expression. Throughout the video, the theme of inspiration for this song is presented so the audience can understand how this will happen.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed beautiful melodies and Sandhavi provides the melodious voice to set the scene in the beautiful video. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

A song like this will remind the late Jayalalithaa of her first film, Vennira Aadai, in 1965. “Thalaivi” is based on the life of legendary actress Jayalalithaa, who also proved to be an outstanding politician.

The film has been presented by Vibri Motion Pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios, while Gemsen Televisions are related to Gothic Entertainment and Sprint Films.

The film has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. A movie titled Aeon Shiva is going to be released worldwide on 23 April 2021 by Zee Studios in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language with Hitesh Thakkar and Tirumal Reddy producing it.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
531
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
508
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top