‘Thalapathy’ Vijay delivers an action-packed mass entertainer- The New Indian Express

By Online Desk

The much-awaited trailer of Vijay-starrer ‘Beast’ released today. The film, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The 176-second trailer had all the elements of a commercial mass entertainer. From the visuals in the trailer, it is evident that Vijay will be playing the role of a spy/army officer.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das will hit screens on April 13.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Manoj Paramahamsa has taken charge of the cinematography department.

The movie is produced by Sun Pictures and distributed by Red Giant Movies will have a run time of 2 hours and 38…