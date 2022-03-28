Thanasi Kokinakis sets up heavyweight Miami Open clash as breakthrough year continues

Australian Thanasi Kokinakis advanced to the round of 16 of the Miami Open with a 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 win over American Dennis Kudla on Monday (AEDT).

Kokinakis worked hard to reach the Final 16 of the ATP 1000 Masters event for the first time since 2015.

The 25-year-old converted just one of the seven break points, but with his 21 aces, both the tie-breaks managed to prove decisive.

Kokinakis will now face world number four Alexander Zverev in the next round, in which the German defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-2.

It has been a resurgence year for Kokinakis, who won his first men’s singles ATP title at the Adelaide International in January before winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title with Nick Kyrgios.