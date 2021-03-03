Thane Movie (2021): Abaranathi | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Then is a Tamil-language rural drama in which Enga Vettu Mapillai is famous Aburnathi And Tharun Kumar in the lead characters. The film was screened at an international competition in Indian Panorama Feature TMTs. The performance of Tharun and Abaranathi in the film was highly appreciated. Both actors have won Best Actor and Actress awards for the film at the IFFI Goa Awards. The film revolves around a village couple who live in Kurinjukudi (living on the top of a mountain) and shows the beauty of the forest along with the indifference and exploitation of its inhabitants by the people in the cities.
Abranthi plays female lead in GV Prakash’s film Prison film.
Thaen Movie Full Details
See details of the cast and crew of the Thane film,
|The director
|Ganesh Vinayakam
|Producers
|Ambalavanan.B., Prema .P
|The script
|Ganesh Vinayakam
|The style
|Rural drama
|story
|Ganesh Vinayakam
|cast
|Tharun kumar and abernathi
|music
|Sanat bhardwaj
|The cinematographer
|M. Tender
|Editor
|Lawrence Kishore
|Construction organization
|AP Productions
|Release date
|19 March 2021
|Language: Hindi
|Tamil
cast
Here are the main actors of the upcoming Tamil film police station,
- Tharun kumar
- Aburnathi
- Aruldos
Station trailer
Watch the trailer of Abaranathi’s film
Stay together Newsbugz.com for more information Entertaining news.