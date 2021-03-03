ENTERTAINMENT

Thane Movie (2021): Abaranathi | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Then is a Tamil-language rural drama in which Enga Vettu Mapillai is famous Aburnathi And Tharun Kumar in the lead characters. The film was screened at an international competition in Indian Panorama Feature TMTs. The performance of Tharun and Abaranathi in the film was highly appreciated. Both actors have won Best Actor and Actress awards for the film at the IFFI Goa Awards. The film revolves around a village couple who live in Kurinjukudi (living on the top of a mountain) and shows the beauty of the forest along with the indifference and exploitation of its inhabitants by the people in the cities.

Abranthi plays female lead in GV Prakash’s film Prison film.

Thaen Movie Full Details

See details of the cast and crew of the Thane film,

The director Ganesh Vinayakam
Producers Ambalavanan.B., Prema .P
The script Ganesh Vinayakam
The style Rural drama
story Ganesh Vinayakam
cast Tharun kumar and abernathi
music Sanat bhardwaj
The cinematographer M. Tender
Editor Lawrence Kishore
Construction organization AP Productions
Release date 19 March 2021
Language: Hindi Tamil

cast

Here are the main actors of the upcoming Tamil film police station,

  • Tharun kumar
  • Aburnathi
  • Aruldos

Station trailer

Watch the trailer of Abaranathi’s film

