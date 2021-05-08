Thank You Brother Telugu Movie Released On OTT Aha Video, Review, Cast, Story, Plot!

To today we are talking about the movie which has recently released on the OTT platform Aha Video. Aha Video is one of the most prominent and entertaining auditor platforms which is mainly known for its brand new movies and web series the platform always comes with good content to entertain its users. The movie was released on 7 May 2021 on the OTT platform on which it received a mind-blowing response from the audience the movie has amazed everyone as the movie has a good concept and story. In this article, arrears are going to receive all the details about the movie such as plot release date star cast, and many more.

Thank You Brother Telugu Movie Released On OTT Aha Video

The movie is directed and screenplay by Ramesh Raparthi and produced by Magenta Sarath, Chandra Reddy, Tharaknath Bommi Reddy. The music of the film is composed by Guna Balasubramaniam. D.O.P of the film is Suresh Ragutu. The movie features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Viraj Ashwin, many other actors who will be seen as the supporting characters. the movie contains a team of brilliant actors and actresses who you have given their 100% performance in the film. This is a good and interesting movie to watch.

Star cast of the”Thank you brother”

Anasuya Bhardwaj as Priya

Viraj Ashwin as Abhi

Anish Kuruvilla

Archana Ananth

Aadarsh ​​balakrishna

Thank You Brother Telugu Movie Storyline

It is a Telugu film which helmed by Ramesh. The story of the movie revolves around a pregnant lady and rich spoilt brat whose names are Priya and Abhi respectively. Abhi is an arrogant person who didn’t care about anyone and does whatever he wants to do whether it’s right or not. On the other side, Priya is a pregnant lady who belongs to a middle-class family. One day, both individuals got stuck in an elevator. This experience of Abhi’s life changes him completely as we told you that Priya is a pregnant lady when she got stuck in an elevator with Abhi.

Thank You Brother Telugu Movie Review

She got labor pain and at that time Abhi helped her to deliver her baby. The story of the movie conveys that how an incident can change a man properly. Talking about the trailer of the movie the trailer has got 5.2 million views along with 52K likes. The viewers have given mixed responses to the movie. But we suggest our viewers watch the movie once. The movie is already streaming on the auditor platform if you want to watch the movie then and you have to download the Aha app and purchase the subscription to the app. Bookmark our sites to catch all the latest updates related to the movies.