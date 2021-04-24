Thank you for entering TMT’s Predict the Pick Contest! | TMT

Thanks for getting into Professional Soccer Community’s Predict The Decide Contest! It’s best to have acquired an e-mail from [email protected] with a replica of your submission. Please preserve to your data. When you didn’t obtain it, please test your spam folder. When you get all 32 draft picks right, you possibly can win $100,000. When you get picks 29-31 right, you possibly can win $10,000. See official contest guidelines for particulars and situations.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, a giant board with over 850 gamers, workforce matches, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without spending a dime!

Be a part of us in Cleveland for a LIVE Draft Present with Tony Pauline on Thursday and Friday



Not solely will we be offering perception and evaluation, however we may also offer tickets to attend a really particular Pre-Draft Stay Present with TMT’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline on the bottom in Cleveland. On the second day of the draft, we may also current a novel expertise for Browns and NFL followers alike as we welcome Dawg Pound legends Hanford Dixon and Kevin Mack. Lunch, gentle drinks, and giveaways are included! Click on right here for extra data and to purchase tickets.