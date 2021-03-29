“Thank you for picking me”: Danny Green responds with a heartwarming gesture to 94-year-old woman calling him her favorite player | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Thank you for picking me”: Danny Green responds with a heartwarming gesture to 94-year-old woman calling him her favorite player

Danny Green has sent a lovely gift to the adorable 94-year-old lady who’d listed her favorite players from every NBA team.

Danny Green can get a lot of flack at times. But the fact of the matter is, the player is a 3-time NBA champion and one of the best sharpshooters in the NBA right now. More than that though, he is a player that is humble and has a heart of gold.

Recently, a picture was posted on Twitter of a 94-year-old woman who had noted down her favorite player from every NBA team. And for the Philadelphia 76ers, the woman had written down the name of Danny Green.

In return, the player sent a heartwarming gift to the woman, which has since gone viral on Social Media.

Danny Green sends a heartwarming gift to 94-year-old who called him her favorite player

The Philadelphia 76ers have absolutely been on a roll this season, and a huge part of that is Danny Green. So, it isn’t surprising that a fan of the NBA has chosen him as her favorite player from the team. What has pleasantly surprised fans, is the player’s incredible response.

On the jersey that Green sent by, he has written the following message, “Thank you for picking me. Here is to 95.”

The woman of course goes on to talk about Danny Green’s clutch three-pointer against the LA Lakers and congratulates him for it. Overall, this just has to be one of the most heartwarming clips on the entire internet.

In the original tweet of the woman though, her favorite players from the Brooklyn Nets were also visible. Picking the more obvious choices, the woman picked Kevin Durant and James Harden.

After Danny Green’s incredible response to this sweet fan of the NBA, fans will be keeping an eye out for how the Nets stars respond to the woman.

