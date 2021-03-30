“Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day”: NFL legendary WR Terrell Owens thankful to survive car crash. | The SportsRush

LATEST

“Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day”: NFL legendary WR Terrell Owens thankful to survive car crash.

Hall of fame wideout Terrell Owens said he is grateful to be alive after his horrific car crash that took place this past Saturday. Miraculously, Owens suffered no injuries and left the scene only appreciative of his life.

It is still unclear what or who caused Terrell Owens crash, where it took place or how many people were involved. Owens was on his way home when the crash occurred.

According to TMZ, Terrell Owens was test driving a car earlier in the day. “TO filmed himself Saturday doing a test drive on an Audi Q8 55 TSI … much of which he documented on his IG Story. He was showing off the features while he was cruising, including the fact that the car got a whopping 81 miles to the gallon before needing to fill up again.”

Terrell Owens took to Instagram to share his gratefulness

Owens took posted a picture on Instagram that showcased 2 cars. One of the cars appeared totalled and the other appeared damaged at the rear end. “Thankful for no injuries, health and able to see another day,” Owens wrote on social media.

A lot of athletes and personalities commented on the post. Athletes like Chauncey Billups, Marquise Goodwin, Darrelle Revis, and Deion Sanders commented that they were glad he’s unharmed and sending him their prayers.

Terrell Owens put up an Instagram story to thank all the people that reached out to him. “Thanks to everyone for reaching out,” Owens wrote. “God is beyond good. He is great!! Trust me, I’m so thankful and grateful because this could have been worse than it looks.

Terrell Owens was known for butting heads with his fellow players and coaches but he was no doubt one of the greatest to ever do it. Owens caught 153 touchdowns that puts him 3rd all-time only behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. Thankfully, we’ll see more than just 47 years of Terrell Owens

