Thanks Brother Telugu Movie Review

Thanks Brother Telugu Movie: Spoiled by terrible execution

2/5

13+, 1 hour 34 minutes.

What is the movie about?

Abhi (Viraj Ashwin) is a spoiled brat who doesn’t care about money, friends, family or love. On the other hand, Priya (Anasuya Bharadwaj) is a middle-class pregnant woman who recently lost her husband.

How do these two unrelated personalities come together? How it changes Abhi’s life is what the movie is about?

How is Anasuya Bhardwaj performing?

The movie has minimal characters. Anasuya Bharadwaj and Viraj Ashwin are the protagonists, but not in the traditional sense. It is these two roles and their backstory that drives the story.

Of the two, Viraj has a lot of work related to the drama. Anasuya also has a decent screen time, but the action is still from Viraj’s side. Viraj is allowed to do an Arjun Reddy redux. He further brings Ranveer Singh brash persona into the mix. Viraj tries but it doesn’t work because of the bad writing and bad attitude. His best moments come in the elevator at the end.

Anasuya Bharadwaj does her habit in the beginning. But by the end, she too is beaming. As a pregnant woman, she brings reality to the stage.

Directed by Ramesh Raparthi?

Ramesh Raparthi directs Thank you brother. It has a simple plot, which is also from a foreign film. Be that as it may, the film’s wafer-thin storyline requires a gripping story to keep the attention.

Unfortunately, Ramesh Raparthi fails to get captivating quality. Right from the opening scenes, we get a sense of where the movie is going. The execution is more guilty here than the execution. Some effort is put into the latter, but the former is terrible.

Writing is an added problem to deal with along with performance. The sequences in the apartment (with Sameer) or at the house where Abhi spends a night with someone’s girlfriend are direct examples of knowing the problem. They were done so badly and shot. It immediately generates a tacky atmosphere.

The exaggerated and aggressive segment makes the other half with Anasuya and mid-range sensitivities look better by comparison. It’s also weak, but Abhi’s track makes it look better.

Nothing fascinating or exciting happens until the pause sign when the two strangers are trapped in an elevator. It arouses a little curiosity to know what happens next.

However, the proceedings are hampered by horrible acting, writing and characterizations in the second half. The concerned woman who finds out about the two hit the elevator or Kadambari Kiran; their roles are poorly thought out and written. We get the idea behind it, but visually it is difficult to see them with a straight face.

It is not until the penultimate half hour that you feel somewhat interested in the story. The emotions of a pregnant woman about to give birth and a reckless man who overcomes his problem to make someone a little addicted. But it is only a little bit.

The mother and son angle is also at the heart of the story, but it is also not explored convincingly. It just seems like an add-on in the end.

Overall, Thankyou Brother fails to hold the spotlight for most of the story. The two protagonists are okay, but their efforts are marred by a tawdry execution.

Ashwin and others?

Harsha is terribly wasted. In fact, it looks dug up everywhere. It also looked like the same case with Anish Kuruvilla. But in the end, he gets some decent moments. Archana Ananth gets a critical role, and she’s okay.

Music and other departments?

Guna Balasubramanian’s background score is excellent. It easily stands out for the rest of the substandard work. The cinematography is ordinary and gives a short film, a serial atmosphere. The assembly is substandard. The story feels so long despite such a short turnaround time. Writing is banal. It lacks depth and does not provide an emotional connection



Highlights?

BGM

Last fifteen minutes

Short length

Cons?

Bad execution

Weak direction

To write



Take alternative

Better writing and engaging and compelling supporting acts would without a doubt have boosted the film.

Did I enjoy it?

No

Will you recommend it?

No

