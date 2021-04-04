“Thanks, LeBron James”: Dwyane Wade acknowledges the Lakers star’s shoutout to their iconic Miami Heat moment in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer | The SportsRush

LeBron James gave a subtle nod to Dwyane Wade in Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Wade noted this after the trailer was released.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a sequel and tribute to Michael Jordan’s worldwide 1996 hit Space Jam. James finalized the production of this movie in his final season with the Cavaliers.

The shooting for Space Jam 2 took place in the summer of 2019 in Hollywood. The movie features Don Cheadle, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson, among other basketball and movie stars.

The first theatrical trailer for this movie was released this past weekend, eliciting reactions from across the sporting world. D-Wade was no exception, noting how his former teammate paid tribute to one of their iconic moments.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade exchange pleasantries over a detail of Space Jam

The trailer is 2:38 long. The nod to D-Wade came around the 2:09 mark. Lola Bunny delivered an alley-oop pass for LeBron to stuff it in. She winked at the camera as she played the role of Wade in the iconic picture of Wade throwing a pass to James.

D-Wade noted this, and documented his appreciation for James including this clip on the interwebs.

Yep, we also caught this in the @spacejammovie trailer. Well done 👏 pic.twitter.com/38NENbB149 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 3, 2021

This movie will hit the theaters worldwide on July 14th, 2021. It is expected to be for this generation of kids what Space Jam served as. At least, this is the legacy that James aims the movie to leave.

From what we saw in the trailer, James can pull on his own persona well enough. It remains to be seen how seriously he pursues his passion for movies depending on the success of this particular movie.