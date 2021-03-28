“Thanos, or maybe Jesus?”: Enes Kanter makes his predictions for who the Brooklyn Nets may sign with their final roster spot | The Miracle

LATEST

"Thanos, or maybe Jesus?": Enes Kanter makes his predictions for who the Brooklyn Nets may sign with their final roster spot

"Thanos, or maybe Jesus?": Enes Kanter makes his predictions for who the Brooklyn Nets may sign with their final roster spot

Blazers’ Enes Kanter has some jokes to crack after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shares that the Nets nonetheless have a roster spot accessible.

The Brooklyn Nets have shaken plenty of issues within the NBA with their latest signings. They shook the league after they managed to drag off a James Harden commerce to the Nets. They stored giving the league tremors after they signed Blake Griffin on the All-Star break, and final night time they signed LeMarcus Aldridge.

Nevertheless, what’s scarier to consider is that the Nets nonetheless have one spot on their roster open. This leaves plenty of hypothesis, as to who the Nets goal to get on board subsequent.

With the squad they’ve, it looks like they don’t want anybody else in any respect, however there’s positive to be a signing for the ultimate roster spot. Whereas some say they might take a lockdown defender, others suppose they might spend money on one other large.

Enes Kanter pokes enjoyable whereas making his guesses for the ultimate Brooklyn Nets roster spot

Whereas others might complain, there are all the time individuals who attempt to discover the sunshine throughout distress. Enes Kanter is a kind of individuals. Whereas others are busy complaining about how the Nets are making it a one-sided affair, and are making the league unfair, Kanter received his humorous footwear on.

When Adrian Woj identified that the Nets nonetheless have one other roster spot open, Kanter received his jokes on and gave his guess about who they may signal subsequent. He claimed it could both be “Thanos?  or perhaps Jesus”.

Kanter, who performed for a season and a half with KD, is aware of how unstoppable KD is. Whereas it’s enjoyable and all to joke about it, it’s truly scary to suppose what large addition will be made with a ultimate roster spot.

The Nets already appear unstoppable proper now. The concept that they may add a weapon which will change the league for years to return in the event that they play it proper is sort of compelling.

