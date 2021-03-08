Thappad Full Movie Download Offbeat Tamilrockers | Will Tapsee Pannu starrer survive this leak?

On February 28, 2020, the Hindi-language drama genre film Thappad, Taapsee Pannu, Pavel Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza in the lead roles went on the big screen. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar. Anubhav Sinha under the banner of Banaras Media Works, and T-Series.

Loading...

The film was previously scheduled for release in the first week of March, but was later slated for February. Anurag Saikia composed the lyrics for the film, Mangesh Dhakad composed the background for the film. Soumik Mukherjee is a cinematographer and the film has been edited by Yasha Ramchandani.

Loading...

The movie Thappad is about a married woman Amrita who decides to divorce on being slapped by her husband. The film talks about physical harassment. This is a very delicate issue in making a film, let us see how the audience gives a rating to this film.

Loading...

Slap full movie download leaked online

Unfortunately the film leaked online on the first day of release on Slap Tamilayogi and TMTRulz. Movie theft has now become a dangerous problem, almost every film, regardless of the industry, leaks as soon as it is released online.

Loading...

But if you do not know, we will tell you that watching piracy is strictly unacceptable as well as illegal by law. Watching a movie in the theater will also give a different experience. Avoiding piracy can help film producers and distributors keep money for the film.

Loading...

TMTs like Thapad are made on a low budget and are full of content. Such films are made to impress the audience on one subject and they do not expect anything else.

Loading...

So we hope that people will not leave this film soon and will only see it in theaters. We want the film to earn more at the box office if good dialogue lasts longer. Let’s see where the audience takes this film.