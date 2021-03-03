“That Devin Booker ejection is ridiculous”: Kevin O’Connor Lambots’ ‘soft’ referee to knock out the Sun Star in a game against LeBron James and the Lakers. sport

It was very important for the referee to exclude Sun Star Devin Booker in Kevin O’Connor 3Third Quarter against the Lakers.

The Lakers and Sun went head-to-head in the top seed clash in the West. In a physically charged battle, the Suns outscored the Lakers 114-104.

The contest was not without its on-court ‘drama’. The physicality began when Devin Booker made ‘unnecessary contact’ with the LCP’s KCP beyond the arc.

KCP received the same energy by fouling Booker Hard into the basket on a fast-break. This set the tone for the rest of the game as neither team looked to hold back against the other.

Ironically, in a game like this, it is expected that if there is an ejection, it will be well-deserved, given the physical nature of the game.

However, when Devin Booker was forced to leave, it did nothing but confuse both Sunrisers and Lakers players on the court.

Kevin O’Connor does not approve Devin Booker ejection

At the 7:10 mark of 3Third Quarter, Deandre Ayton fired LeBron James in a layoff attempt. Aten was ruled as common dishonesty, leading to two quick technical dishonesty on Booker, resulting in automatic rejection.

These referees are so soft … how are you going to exclude Devin Booker for this ?? pic.twitter.com/sKVqHWmwZa – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) 3 March 2021

In what could be the most, D-Book got his first technique to argue with one of the volume calls and another only to bounce the ball to the referee near him. NBA Twitter exploded following this callous rejection. Heads such as Kevin O’Connor and Kendrick Perkins strongly disapproved of the call.

That Devin Booker ejection is ridiculous. There is no tuning for the referee. what a joke. Working is a major issue. Adam Silver needs to do something about it. – Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) 3 March 2021

One thing I really like about the National Television Games is that the authorities always try to show damn and get some camera time !!! – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) 3 March 2021

KOC has a point here. The refs seem to have become too ‘soft’ with their calls, disrupting the flow of the game. Especially considering the fact that the Sun-Lakers game is a marquee matchup out of the West, the referee needs to learn to whistle on a few plays.

Devin Booker ended the game with 17 points against the shorthand Lakers with Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, and Mark Gasol not available on the night.