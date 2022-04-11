That racing is going straight, no doubt about it. Win even when you don’t deserve it: 1-0 against Platense with a goal from Cardona

With a distinctive VAR penalty well executed by Edwin Cardona, Racing, the leader of Zone 1 and the only undefeated player in the League Cup, beat Plattens in time, not worth it. The team that Omar de Felipe now manages raised their level compared to previous appearances, played in equalizers and even more arrivals, but could not survive a fresh decline.

The curious case of Platense, who started the tournament very well and later, affected by multiple injuries, included Banfield (0 to 1), Union (0 to 1), Patronato (1 to 2), Tigre (0 to 4). ) fell sequentially against. Newells Old Boys (1 to 2) and Racing (0 to 1). That is, 7 out of 9 in the first three dates and 0 out of 18 in the next six.



In racing the wind blows in the other direction against the platens. Avaleneda’s team…