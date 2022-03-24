That Slow Dance in ‘Fresh’

this is TikTok Trend ForecastA topical series in which we predict ahead of time how Internet Trend Culture writers will cover trending TikTok.

In early March, the film fresh Was released on Hulu. This, as I understand it, is a comedy-horror-thriller about a young woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who begins dating a hot guy (Sebastian Stan), who is a consumer of human flesh and There is also butcher (in common parlance, a cannibal). A few weeks after the release of the film, it has started gaining momentum. TIC TocMainly a. Through clip One of the main characters dancing to the beat of Spade-Up…