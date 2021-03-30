“That’s Coach Saban’s business”: New Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer says that he doesn’t intend on going back to college football ever. | The SportsRush

Former collegiate coaching legend Urban Meyer was hired in mid-January to transform the Jaguars organisation. College coaches haven’t had the greatest track record in the NFL and Meyer will hope to change that stereotype.
A prime example of why this stereotype exists is Nick Saban’s stint in the pros. Saban had led the LSU Tigers to their first National Championship since 1958 and was one of the biggest coaching commodities on the market. He then took over the HC position for the Miami Dolphins but could only lead them to a 15-17 record in 2 seasons. Nick Saban returned to college football in 2007 and then cemented his place as arguably the greatest collegiate coach of all time after winning 6 National Championships at Alabama.
* Nick Saban’s record at Alabama
157- Wins
Only 23- Losses
5 National Championships
6 Sec Championships
2 Heisman Trophy Winners
87 Players Drafted in the NFL
29 Drafted in the NFL 1st round
* Still the greatest coach in college football history. pic.twitter.com/4uKJARkmSC
— Roll Tide #18™ (@jerrysandersRTR) March 6, 2020
3 National Championships is a testament to the fact that Urban Meyer’s career as a collegiate coach is historic. Ever since becoming the head coach at Utah in 2003, Meyer has had a career record of 187-32 (.854 Win%). Across his tenures at Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer also went 12-3 in Bowl games.
Urban Meyer Career Stats:
– 82-9 record at Ohio St
– 187-32 career record
– 85.3 Winning Percentage
(3rd best in CFB history)
– 3 National Championships
– 3 Big Ten Championships
– 2 SEC Championships
– 11-3 in Bowl Games
This was one of the greatest coaches of all time.
— CFB Overtime (@CFB_Overtime) December 4, 2018
Urban Meyer doesn’t plan on returning to coach college football
“Zero chance at that happening,” Meyer told Peter King in Football Morning in America. Meyer said that he doesn’t know why Nick Saban’s career didn’t last in the NFL but hopes to talk to Saban about it. He also said that he understands he won’t win as much in the NFL but is committed to the process.
“What Coach Saban went through, I don’t know,” Meyer said. “That’s Coach Saban’s business. I’m not quite sure. At some point, I might talk to him about it . . . he’s a friend of mine and I got great respect for him. It is different. It’s completely different. My mind is set.”
“There’s gonna be some losses. That’s gonna be miserable. I hate losing. We all do. But the reality is that you’re gonna lose. Hopefully, you win more than you lose. But that’s something that’s gonna be new to me. I have to get my mind right and I’m working on that.”
Urban Meyer: Jaguars headed in “direction” of picking Trevor Lawrence at No. 1https://t.co/GAfC15za8X pic.twitter.com/devQam3xLG
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 29, 2021
Urban Meyer won’t be the only new addition in Jacksonville, with QB Trevor Lawrence predicted to go No. 1 in the draft to the Jaguars. Only time will tell if the duo will be able to succeed in the NFL but it will regardless be very interesting to look forward to.
