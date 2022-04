Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up for Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. there was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to Terms and Conditions (opens in new tab) And Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are 16 or older.

Jon Rahm attributed his disappointing two-over 74 to “misfortune” on the first day of this year’s Masters, as his round-off ended par or better on Thursday at the Augusta Nationals.

The Spaniard has failed to match or beat the cards in the coveted Augusta layout since opening 75 in the 2018 tournament. However, his streak is now broken at 15, just a shy…