The 10 Best April Fools’ Jokes in History That Many Still Remember

There are many myths and tales revolving around April Fool’s Day but it is difficult to say what exactly is true and why the day is celebrated. However, everyone loves to make fun of April Fools’ Day with their friends and loved ones.

Some claim that this tradition of taking out a practical joke on friends and strangers can be traced back to ancient Roman times. But in the 20th century it became even more popular. In some cultures, April 1 is also a day to celebrate the arrival of spring and is known by different names in different countries.

Some Interesting April Fools’ Pranks Are Famous

Some places have their own unique way of playing April Fool’s Day pranks. In France, where it is known as the poisson d’aville (April fish), a clown sticks a paper fish to the back…