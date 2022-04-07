The 10 Best Boutique Hotels in Barcelona for the Summer of 2022

Whether casual and full of historic charm or sophisticated and forward-looking, boutique hotels have that special something that makes you feel right at home.

Rooftop terrace and pool at Kimpton Vividora with to-die-for views. Image Courtesy Kimpton Vividora

This summer, make your trip to Barcelona more memorable by booking a stay that stands out from the crowd. Here are the ten hottest boutique hotels in Barcelona right now.

Barcelona’s newest five-star boutique hotel is a sight for the aching eye. Like all Kimpton hotels, its design and color palette have been specially chosen for the city – hence the mix of earthy terracotta…