The 10 Best Sandra Bullock Movies (And Where You Can Watch Them Now)

She has been one of the most loved actresses of the last three decades.
A real star who has tried her hand at everything from compelling, award-winning dramas to out-of-this-world adventures and rom-coms – too many rom-coms.
Now, as Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen alongside Channing Tatum in the action-comedy the Lost City, stuff to watch Here’s a look at the career of the woman who has given us crowd-pleasing entertainment like weak side, bird box, net And practical magic And come up with a list of our 10 favorites (and where you can see them this long weekend).
Read more:
* Films of the twenty-first century that…
Read Full News