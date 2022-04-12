The 10 Best Sandra Bullock Movies (And Where You Can Watch Them Now)

The 10 Best Sandra Bullock Movies (And Where You Can Watch Them Now)

She has been one of the most loved actresses of the last three decades.

A real star who has tried her hand at everything from compelling, award-winning dramas to out-of-this-world adventures and rom-coms – too many rom-coms.

Now, as Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen alongside Channing Tatum in the action-comedy the Lost City, stuff to watch Here’s a look at the career of the woman who has given us crowd-pleasing entertainment like weak side, bird box, net And practical magic And come up with a list of our 10 favorites (and where you can see them this long weekend).

A Time to Kill, Infamous and Miss Congeniality are among the most entertaining Sandra Bullock movies available to stream right now.

supply

A Time to Kill, Infamous and Miss Congeniality are among the most entertaining Sandra Bullock movies available to stream right now.

Read more:
* Films of the twenty-first century that…


Read Full News