The 200-acre NCAR fire near Boulder took up most of the evacuation, reaching 21%

Boulder — Most of the evacuation has been lifted in the 200-acre NCAR fire near the National Center for Atmospheric Research Facility in Boulder, as crews report a 21% control level, according to an update provided by fire officials Sunday morning. Huh.

late saturday night, The evacuation zone was updated Made it clear to all to go home with evacuees living in the outer half-mile circumference around the fire. The map below shows the current status of evacuation. Those whose houses are in the green section can return home. However, if the way to their homes is in the red section, they will not be allowed to return for now.

boulder emergency operations center

Preliminary evacuation notices were issued on Saturday afternoon, soon after the fire broke out.