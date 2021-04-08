‘The 2021 Masters’ Free Live Streaming Reddit: Watch Golf Tournament? – Film Daily

After closures and delays, fans are excited to see their favorite sports resume a (somewhat) regular schedule. Opening day for baseball was April 1, and the PGA Masters returns for its 85th tournament tomorrow, April 8. The tournament takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia with 72 holes over 7,475 yards of green, and current champion Dustin Johnson wears the Masters’ jacket and will defend the title. Here’s how to watch the four-day tournament live and for free on reddit.

WATCH MASTERS ONLINE LIVE STREAM 2021

Tournament dates: April 8-11

Where is 2021 Masters? Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

US TV coverage: stream ESPN and CBS live with FuboTV FREE trial

Global live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | TSN (CAN) | Kayo Sports free trial (AUS)

How to watch

ESPN and CBS will be providing full coverage of the Masters Tournament live for cable subscribers. For those only able to watch online, masters.com will be doing a simulcast of the full tournament for free. You can also go to CBSSports.com to watch live, or download the CBS Sports app to catch the highlights in real-time.

Paramount+ is covering the tournament and offers a free seven-day trial, which can be canceled or changed at any time—you can sign up, watch the Masters, and cancel as soon as the four days of the tournament are over.

FuboTV also streams sports live and on-demand. You’ll be able to watch the Masters tournament from multiple devices, and they also offer a free seven-day trial that you can cancel any time.

When to watch

Tee off begins bright and early tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. ET with U.S. players Hudson Swafford and Michael Thompson. To see a full list of tee times, check the PGA Tour’s website here. Catch the honorary starters each morning at 7:45 a.m. ET, where greats like Robert “Lee” Elder, the first African-American to play in the Masters Tournament, will start the day with a ceremonious tee off.

You can also catch pregame coverage of your favorite players as they practice before their tee time with “On the Range” every day from noon to 2 p.m. ET on ESPN and CBS Sports. Later, you can watch interviews and highlights from the day’s game and players on “Live at the Masters” on the Golf Channel.

2021 Masters times: tee-off times and key groups

Round one (Thursday) and two (Friday) tee-off times – Local times given (ET)

Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland – 10.06am / 1.12pm

Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci – 10.30am / 1.36pm

Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy – 10.42am / 1.48pm

Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler – 1.12pm / 10.06am

Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa – 1.36pm / 10.30am

Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas – 1.48pm / 10.42am

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa – 2pm / 10.54am

How to watch The Masters online without cable

We think the best deal in town for cable-cutting golf fans is FuboTV, as it includes both ESPN and CBS in its Starter plan.

At $65 per month, it’s a much cheaper alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point – and if you haven’t had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the Masters 2021 without paying a penny, if that’s how you choose to play it.

You can also tap into ESPN’s coverage through streaming service ESPN Plus, which only costs $5.99 per month (featured groups and holes only), and CBS’s new streamer Paramount Plus, which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. But you’d need to grab both to get all four days’ coverage.

How to get a Masters live stream in the UK

UK-based golf fans likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage in Blighty – and the same is true of The Masters.

Live coverage of the Masters 2021 is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from April 8-11, and it’s as comprehensive as it gets, switching to Sky Sports Main Event at peak times and for the heart of the action.

Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass.

2021 Masters golf live stream: how to watch the Masters online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of Masters 2021 rights. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, as it means you can live stream Masters 2021 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo, with coverage starting at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and 4am for the final round. Blast Auxiliary AC

Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Masters live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch The Masters 2021: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that CTV and TSN are the broadcasters to turn to for live Masters 2021 golf coverage.

Canadian golf fans will find that CTV and TSN are the broadcasters to turn to for live Masters 2021 golf coverage.

TSN has the exclusive rights on Thursday and Friday, while national broadcaster CTV (and its French-language partner network, RDS) join the party on Saturday and Sunday for coverage of the final two rounds.

This makes life easy for cord-cutters, who can subscribe to TSN Direct on a streaming-only basis from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

Just remember that if you’re abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Masters 2021 coverage just like you would at home.