The 2022 budget is the yin to 2014’s yang – and it’s likely to be true

Eight years ago, when Joe Hockey unveils the first budget of this coalition government, it was a hall of horrors (GP co-pays, young people lock out unemployment benefits) that actually led to a resistance Senate. Thanksgiving never really came about.

In a curious but complete refurbishment, this budget – which may be the government’s last – is the yin to 2014’s yang.

This budget is full of treats and good things that probably won’t happen. Either because its authors lose an election to be held in about five minutes, in which case Labor will cut it out and write a new one, or because the fine print is unclear how much money is actually being spent on these treats. is, and when.

Other proud…