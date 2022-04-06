The 2022 event of the Festival d’te de Québec is finally unveiled

After two difficult years, the Festival d’te de Québec has announced its long-awaited event. An almost normal return to the Festival that will enthrall the Capital-Nationale for ten days.

• Read also: 18 Festivals You Can Personally Visit to Add to Your Calendar This Summer

Last year, festival-goers were able to rely on Hello againA well-crafted Quebec version that blends humor and music.

This year, more people have access to different sites between July 6 and 17, ie 12 evenings.

,