The 2022 Grammys begin at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s who’s nominated, who’s performing, and everything else you need to know

The Grammys are upon us. Sunday’s 64th annual event will highlight the achievements of talented musicians from around the world. This year’s Grammys will see a massive Canadian presence, with artists like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Danielle Caesar favored to take home awards.
Comedian and Award-Winning Host The Daily Show Trevor Noah will host the 2022 Grammy Awards show – his second time at the helm of the broadcast. Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will appear on the show alongside Megan Thee…
Read Full News