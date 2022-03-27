The 2022 Oscars are about to roll out. Here’s What’s Different This Year – National

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for what the Film Academy expects to be the usual Oscars. Except for everything that has changed.

The 94th Academy Awards airs as usual on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. But there’s little traditional about how this year’s Oscars will play out. An hour before the start of the broadcast, attendees will gather at Dolby for a presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches, which will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

It is one of several shifts, both minor and tectonic, around it…