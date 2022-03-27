The 2022 Oscars are here: Here’s when, where and how to watch them

As more cinemas opened their doors to the public this year, our eyes were on the screens like never before.

What better way to appreciate the entertainment industry than to tune into the award shows that shaped it?

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Oscars — and why it’s not going to be anything like last year.

When are the Oscars?

When will the 94th Academy Awards be held? Monday March 28 and start at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Where are they being kept?

This year’s Oscars are being held in person at the usual venue of the ceremony: Dolby Theater In the heart of Hollywood.

After the pared-back ceremony of 2021, the 2022 show will be a glamorous return to normalcy.

However this year, 2,500 guests, including nominees, must show proof of vaccination and at least…