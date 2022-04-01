The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Has Everything We Wanted in a Hot Hatch

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch is here with 300 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on both the base model, called the Core and Circuit variant.

The GR Corolla will go on sale in the US later this year.

Are we in the middle of a hot-hatch revival? Let’s say yes, because we want to. Apparently Toyota wants the same, as it has given us a look at the eagerly awaited 2023 GR Corolla.

We’ve been watching Gazoo Racing—Toyota’s performance and motorsports division—with envy—tuned-up versions of cars we can’t find here in the States, most recently the Yaris GR. Thankfully, it looks like the GR Corolla is going to give us everything we loved about that car and more.

The GR Corolla will be offered in…