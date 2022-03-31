The 2023 Toyota Corolla GR Circuit Edition

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is a 300-hp stickshift pocket rocket

With a turbo three-cylinder, big slotted disc brakes and variable-torque-split AWD, this hot hatch came to the party

2023 Toyota Corolla GR Circuit Edition photo by Toyota

[Well, Toyota itself leaked the Corolla GR’s reveal early March 31, posting on a customer-facing landing page (see screenshot below) what appeared to be the details, specifications, and some features of the much-anticipated hot hatch, the automaker accidentally breaking its own embargo.

Our story below gives our impressions of the car based on the information revealed in that leak. -Ed.]

A screenshot of information about the 2023 Corolla GR that Toyota accidentally leaked ahead of its own ban on March 31.
