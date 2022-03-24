The $260 Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Has Landed

All MoonSwatches come on a neti Velcro strap, similar to the one Omega launched last year, which costs £165. The strap references a lesser-known fact that the crew of Apollo 11 wore Omega on Velcro straps. The reason was simple: the metal clasps don’t mix well with chunky space gloves, and the adjustability of the Velcro NATO strap means the watch can be carried around a spacesuit sleeveAs well as a human wrist.

Of course, at $260 (including tax), these Moonswatches don’t have the Omega’s automatic speed, but instead feature a quartz engine powered by batteries, like the regular Swatches. However, all dials have the “Omega X Swatch” branding and Speedmaster logo, along with the new Moonswatch moniker. There’s even a “dot over 90” description…