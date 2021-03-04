The 4-foot-9 running back became the youngest ever (then rocked)

Loading...

at least College football players Sometimes the most are electric and dynamic.

Remember lsu punt returner and wide receiver Trindon HolidayThe 5 foot-5 Speedster Denver went on to play most notably in the NFL with the Broncos. Jakem Grant, Who starred at Texas Tech, stands just 5-foot-6 and flashes his agility for now Miami dolphins.

Back in 2014, we were gifted with a player. In fact, he may at least be a college football player at least in FBS. Meet Jason Carter, a 4-foot-9 running back Rice who made history and moved forward in the process of doing so.

4-foot-9 RB creates history, becomes stone

Rice Owls led by 24 points with two minutes left in the Bowl of Hawaii against Fresno State. With the game well out of reach, Rice Head Coach David Bailiff decided it was time to run his 4-foot-9, 140-pound walk-in back to Pigskin.

At Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, the crowd stood on their feet in ecstasy. Then, standing next to his huge quarterback, he was given the ball.

Carter actually ran around the edge and got two yards before he was pummeled by a Fresno State defender. Hey, no one said they were easy going on you, Jason.

according to University herald, Jason Carter became the youngest FBS player ever, but he actually gained one season before a season in 2013 and had a stormy win over UTEP.

Loading...

“That young man breaks his tail every day on the scout team. He deserves it, “Head Coach David Bailiff Said later. “I’m thrilled that we got Jason at a Division I football game.”

Carter walked the Owls in 2011, after running for over 1,000 yards High school career Knowledge is a power program school in Houston. He also played a defense role in high school.

His coach at KIPP, Jason Jones, said that he could put his head to the head with any college football player. However, carnival rides may not be their thing.

“He is capable of doing everything that other Division I players can do,” Jones Told Houston Chronicle In 2011, “except for a ride in an amusement park.”

Wherever Jason Carter is now, I’m sure he stands tall.

