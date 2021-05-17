The 5 star hotel room is like Kapil Sharma’s Vanity Van, the price will fly away

Kapil Sharma is one of those comedians who can bring a smile to anyone’s face. He has tickled crores of people in many laughter shows so far. His journey from a common man to becoming a celebrity has not been easy. This is an example for many people.

In 2013, he came up with his own show on Colors TV as Comedy Nights with Kapil which ran for 3 years. In 2016, she made a comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma also lives a very luxurious lifestyle. Apart from a luxurious house in Mumbai and a palatial farmhouse in Punjab, Kapil has a luxurious multicore vanity van that you can call a 5 Star Hotel on Wheels.

You may be surprised to know that Kapil’s vanity van is worth 5.5 crores designed by DC design founder Dilip Chhabria of Tarzan: The Wonder Car ‘fame. Kapil has also shared photos of this vanity van many times. Their vanity van also has LED lights, recliner chairs, luxurious interior and more.

Kapil Sharma owns three very expensive cars including the Mercedes Benz S350 CDI which costs Rs 1.19 crore.