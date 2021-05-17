ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 star hotel room is like Kapil Sharma’s Vanity Van, the price will fly away

Kapil Sharma is one of those comedians who can bring a smile to anyone’s face. He has tickled crores of people in many laughter shows so far. His journey from a common man to becoming a celebrity has not been easy. This is an example for many people.

In 2013, he came up with his own show on Colors TV as Comedy Nights with Kapil which ran for 3 years. In 2016, she made a comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma also lives a very luxurious lifestyle. Apart from a luxurious house in Mumbai and a palatial farmhouse in Punjab, Kapil has a luxurious multicore vanity van that you can call a 5 Star Hotel on Wheels.

You may be surprised to know that Kapil’s vanity van is worth 5.5 crores designed by DC design founder Dilip Chhabria of Tarzan: The Wonder Car ‘fame. Kapil has also shared photos of this vanity van many times. Their vanity van also has LED lights, recliner chairs, luxurious interior and more.

Kapil Sharma owns three very expensive cars including the Mercedes Benz S350 CDI which costs Rs 1.19 crore.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
89
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top