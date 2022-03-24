The 50th Grizzlies win, without Ja Morant, was the most reassuring

About an hour later, Desmond Bain walked into the postgame press conference, staring at his cell phone. He was just what you were seeing as the Memphis Grizzlies beat Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

When the ESPN camera was running from a sad Irving to a jubilant ban from a FedExforum court.

and D’Anthony Melton.

and Xavier Tillman Sr.

and Jaren Jackson Jr.

and Brandon Clark.

and Steven Adams.

And finally, everyone on the Grizzlies roster was in darn frame, slapping Bane around the neck and laughing and pushing him in celebration.

“Someone beat me in the back of the head,” Bain explained. “I was trying to watch the movie.”

