The 67-year-old elderly lacks oxygen, so on the peepal tree itself …..



An elderly person in Indore is imparting unique lessons to preserve life. In fact, 67-year-old Rajendra Patidar of Rau Rangwasa near Indore has encamped himself on a Peepal tree, which supplies 24 hours of oxygen to supply pure air every day. So whenever he gets a chance from morning to evening, he goes to the peepal tree and sits on the loft to give a befitting reply to the lack of oxygen.

Even at this stage of age, they climb trees. Patidars, while taking pure oxygen, also do Kapalabhati, Pranayama and Yoga on the tree itself. Rajendra explains that his oxygen level (spo2) from sitting on a tree remains 99 even at the age of 68.

He claims that those who make a Pugal Vayu jugal with the Peepal tree may neither have a corona nor can their oxygen level decrease.