ENTERTAINMENT

The 67-year-old elderly lacks oxygen, so on the peepal tree itself …..

Avatar


An elderly person in Indore is imparting unique lessons to preserve life. In fact, 67-year-old Rajendra Patidar of Rau Rangwasa near Indore has encamped himself on a Peepal tree, which supplies 24 hours of oxygen to supply pure air every day. So whenever he gets a chance from morning to evening, he goes to the peepal tree and sits on the loft to give a befitting reply to the lack of oxygen.

Even at this stage of age, they climb trees. Patidars, while taking pure oxygen, also do Kapalabhati, Pranayama and Yoga on the tree itself. Rajendra explains that his oxygen level (spo2) from sitting on a tree remains 99 even at the age of 68.

He claims that those who make a Pugal Vayu jugal with the Peepal tree may neither have a corona nor can their oxygen level decrease.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
75
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Telly Updates Telly Updates
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top