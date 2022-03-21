The 7 indie games of the week not to be missed (PC, PS5, Series, Switch, PS4, One)

The month of March is coming to an end, but this last full week of the month will not be stingy with releases on the side of indie games. While there aren’t as many headliners as last week, a few titles might be worth a look, in very different genres, ranging from platformer to narrative gaming to real-life tower defense. Virtual.

ITORAH

PC

If only for its aesthetic qualities, Itorah worth a look, this 2.5D platform game will have you moving through hand-painted environments, and this meticulous work is immediately felt when you lay eyes on the title. But its plastic charms are not the only forces to be credited to the game, which has already been compared to Dead Cells when it comes to its approach to modern platforming. Boss fights, mysteries to be solved and jump phases will therefore be on Itora’s program, which we hope will keep its promises.

A Place for the Unwilling

Switch

With its rather marked aesthetic, A Place for the Unwilling had to offer an atypical plot and that seems to be the case. The title actually places you in the heart of a strange world condemned to perish 21 days after the start of the adventure. It’s essentially your choices that will dictate how things turn out, as no less than 100 events will depend on your decisions. The multiple-choice scenario should alter the world in which you will evolve as well as the different endings of the game. Not burdened with puzzles, A Place for the Unwilling will bet everything on immersion and decision-making. Already released on PC, the title will land on Switch this week.

Animal Shelter

PC

You are probably familiar with the existential question that arises with each game involving four-legged animals: can we pet them? With Animal Shelter the answer is all found since your goal will be to take control of an animal shelter and take care of them. You will therefore have to collect, care for and give shelter to your hairballs to make them happy and subsequently find them owners whose aspirations must complement those of the chosen animal. A wide range of actions should be available to make your shelter a standard in the collection of animals in need.

https://store.steampowered.com / app / 1239320 / Animal_Shelter /

A Memoir Blue

PC PS5 Xbox Series Switch ONE PS4

If contemplative and poetic escapades in the spirit of Journey are your cup of tea, chances are you’ll be interested in A Memoir Blue. The Cloisters Interactive teams have developed a title that invites you to relive the childhood memories of Miriam, a swimming champion, and to take stock of the complicated relationship she had with her mother. Combining 3D and traditional drawing, A Memoir Blue is advertised as an interactive poemwhere the gameplay should be erased in favor of the narration, which will make you evolve in obviously very beautiful environments.

The Planet Crafter

PC

Astroneer, No Man’s Sky and many more have been making their mark on the sci-fi open world crafting and survival game for quite some time. The Planet Crafter, which will be released in early access this week, will be in line with the games mentioned with the particularity of offering you a very specific mission, that of making a hostile planet habitable. It will therefore be necessary to collect material to establish your first base to then try to bring enough oxygen to accommodate life. Note that a demo is already available on Steam if you want to get an idea of ​​what this adventure will offer.

Game Dev Story

PC

“Work hard to try to reach the top of the video game industry! “. This is how in one line the developers of Game Dev Story pose the principle of their game. You will therefore have understood it, you will have to take the head of a video game company within which you will be able to develop your own console and sell games which you will hope will explode the records of sales. After experiencing real success on mobiles, the game finally arrives on PC and should therefore allow you to wake up the manager who lies dormant in you.

Now There Be Goblins

PC

Virtual reality is far from having said its last word, and Now There Be Goblins intends to prove it. As its name suggests, this VR title will allow you to face hordes of Goblins in a mixture of hand-to-hand combat and tower defense.. Placing traps and building structures will therefore be essential actions for your survival. The environment should also be very interactive and you can use it to your advantage to drive these annoying creatures out of your territory. Everything will be served by a fairly cartoon design and obviously nervous gameplay. To be evaluated with VR controllers in hand on March 28.