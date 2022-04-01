The 9 Best April Fools’ Day Jokes in History As Revealed by Experts

April Fools’ Day is a feast for clowns around the world, as they are given an annual free pass to play practical jokes.

The unofficial holiday, which falls on 1 April every year, is consequently one of the strangest in the calendar.

This day often includes everything from spontaneous pranks to the most elaborately planned hoaxes, all with varying degrees of success.

So as the first of the month comes to a close, read on for some of the most famous April Fools’ Day practical jokes and scandalous stunts.

History’s Weirdest April Fools’ Day Prank

Texas Tech University’s popular culture librarian Rob Weiner believes there’s a rich…