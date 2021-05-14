ENTERTAINMENT

The Accidental Love Story kooku App Web Series Episode Review Actress Name Wiki Bio

the accidental love story



Hello, all the entertainment lovers get ready for The Accidental Love Story. It is a crime drama presented by one of the famous digital platform Kooku. Well, usually the streaming presents adults web shows because of which it gained immense fame among the audience. Recently, it comes up with Hum Apke Fan Hai, Saheli, Lolita PG House and much more. Now, it is coming with The Accidental Love Story, however, the storyline of the show is out of the box. At this time the show is focusing on the story rather than the alluring sequence. The Accidental Love Story will stream by 14th May 2021 on Kooku.

This will be the first season of the show that recently comes up with its trailer that is gathering the attention of the audience. As the streaming site is gaining immense fame with each of its web shows. The Accidental Love Story has fetched 47k viewers within 10 hours of its release. The 2:10 minutes long trailer focusing on a moneyed diagnosed with a breathing problem. He is unmarried and living her butler. At the same time, two of the fraud girls have an eye on him as they want to trap him because of his fortune.

They both set the trap to get married to him and seize her wealth. One day when the man is driving he got an Asthama attack and met with an accident. He lost his memory in the accident and the fraud girls tell him that she is her wife. She sets a plan and tries to impound her wealth with the help of a lawyer. But the man’s younger brother comes into the living time and stops the girl. Now, we have to watch the show that for how long Mohit will save his brother or he will also be trapped by the girls.

So, all the subscribers of Ullu catch this story of greed, betrayal, planning, and wealth. The show is coming with promising entertainment with an intriguing story. Along with engaging twists and turns, it also mounted with alluring sequences that will make it much more engrossing to watch. So, confiscate the enticement with the show by 14th May 2021 on the prime collection of Kooku. We will soon get back to you with the complete cast and crew of the show. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on The Accidental Love Story.

