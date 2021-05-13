The Accidental Love Story KOOKU Web Series Watch Online, Review, Cast, Real Name!

Another romantic drama web series is set for the entertainment purpose of the audiences which will surely grab the attention and block your seat on the couch. After watching the success of Hum Apke Fan Hai and Atithi In House, the OTT platform Kooku app is back with one more exciting show titled “The Accidental Love Story”. The audiences have a high expectation from the show that it will give them a high voltage of entertainment. The trailer and first look of the show are already released on social media platforms as well on Youtube. After watching the trailer the audiences are continuously searching for the details of the show and in this article, we are sharing all the possible details including star cast, storyline, release date, and reviews.

The Accidental Love Story KOOKU Web Series

This series is directed by Rajat Tyagi and the genre is based on Drama, Romance with the Tadka of Mystery. The trailer of the series is explaining the main plot of the show in which a rich man named Rohit is a topic for the two girls who lived in his neighborhood. The girls want to grab his attention as they want his property and wealth and in order to grasp his attention, the girl makes her MMS video and sends it to him.

Later on, Rahul met with an accident, and the girl claims to be his wife in order to get a share of his property. The life of Rahul changes completely and now it is interesting to watch how Rahul will come out with this situation and going to save his wealth as well as himself from this conspiracy. Unfold the series and watch this astonishing and amazing show as a lot of suspense and twists are waiting for the audiences.

The Accidental Love Story Cast

Leena

Rahul

Anuj kohli

Manish Goel

Sidharth

Megha Saxena

Release Date and Streaming Platform of “The Accidental Love Story”:-

The series will be releasing on the official website of the Kooku app on Friday 14th May 2021. The series will be live on the official app of Kooku and the series is available in the Hindi language along with the subtitles.

Trailer and Reviews Of ” The Accidental Love Story”:-

The Official trailer of the series is already released on 10th May and available on Youtube by the page of the Kooku app, The trailer receives more than 108,072 views and 2.2k likes which showing that the audiences are keenly waiting to watch the series. Many bold scenes along with a lot of suspense are featuring in the series which surely give the entertainment.