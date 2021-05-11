ENTERTAINMENT

The Accidental Love Story Web Series Kooku Release Date, Cast Name, Trailer

The Accidental Love Story is the latest Kooku web show to be released on 14 May 2021. Kooku is a major OTT stage that often releases romantic and bold shows on its stage. Recently, the makers of the show have released a 2-minute long trailer. Watch out for The Accidental Love Story on the Kooku app or website.

The Accidental Love Story Kooku Web Series

Title: The Accidental Love Story
Streaming Platform: Kooku
Release Date: 14th May 2021
Cast: Yet to be updated
Language: Hindi

The plot of a web series revolves around a dishonest love story of some girls who want to take all the wealth of other female husbands. And they also succeed to a large extent. But things will change when the person regains his memory.

Talking about the cast, the makers are yet to disclose the cast. But it is expected that it will be released soon. You can watch the full episode by downloading the Kooku app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Also Read: Rani Ka Raja Web Series Kooku App All Episode Review, Starcast, Trailer

Until then, enjoy the latest Kooku web series & stay connected with us for more latest we series and movies update. Also, do not forget to watch the latest Kooku web show.

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top