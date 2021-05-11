The Accidental Love Story Web Series Kooku Release Date, Cast Name, Trailer

The Accidental Love Story is the latest Kooku web show to be released on 14 May 2021. Kooku is a major OTT stage that often releases romantic and bold shows on its stage. Recently, the makers of the show have released a 2-minute long trailer. Watch out for The Accidental Love Story on the Kooku app or website.

The Accidental Love Story Kooku Web Series

Title: The Accidental Love Story

Streaming Platform: Kooku

Release Date: 14th May 2021

Cast: Yet to be updated

Language: Hindi

The plot of a web series revolves around a dishonest love story of some girls who want to take all the wealth of other female husbands. And they also succeed to a large extent. But things will change when the person regains his memory.

Talking about the cast, the makers are yet to disclose the cast. But it is expected that it will be released soon. You can watch the full episode by downloading the Kooku app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Also Read: Rani Ka Raja Web Series Kooku App All Episode Review, Starcast, Trailer

Until then, enjoy the latest Kooku web series & stay connected with us for more latest we series and movies update. Also, do not forget to watch the latest Kooku web show.