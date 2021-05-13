ENTERTAINMENT

The Accidental Love Story Web Series Watch Online, Review, Cast

The Accidental Love Story Web Series Watch Online, Review, Cast

Another romantic drama web series has been created for the purpose of entertaining the audience which will surely attract attention and block your seat on the couch. After watching the success of Hum Aapke Hain Fan and Atithi In House, the OTT platform Kukku App is back with another exciting show, titled “The Accidental Love Story”.

Viewers have high expectations from the show that it will give them a high voltage of entertainment. The show’s trailer and first look are already released on social media platforms as well as YouTube. After watching the trailer, viewers are constantly searching for the details of the show and in this article, we are sharing all the possible details including the star cast, storylines, release date and reviews.

The Accidental Love Story KOOKU Web Series

The series is directed by Rajat Tyagi and is based on the tempering of the genre drama, Romance on Mystery. The trailer of the series is explaining the main plot of the show in which a rich man named Rohit is a subject for the two girls who lived in his neighborhood. The girls want to get her attention because they want her property and money and to get her attention, the girl makes and sends her MMS video.

Later, Rahul is met with an accident, and the girl claims to be his wife to get a share of his wealth. Rahul’s life changes completely and now it is interesting to see how Rahul will get out of this situation and save himself from this conspiracy along with his wealth. Unfold the series and watch this amazing and amazing show as lots of suspense and twists await the audience.

The Accidental Love Story Cast

  • Leena
  • Rahul
  • Anuj kohli
  • Manish Goyal
  • Sidharth
  • Megha Saxena

Release date and streaming platform of “The Accidental Love Story”: –

The series will be released on the official website of the Cuckoo App on Friday 14 May 2021. The series will be live on Kuku’s official app and the series is also available in Hindi language with subtitles.

Trailer and review of “The Accidental Love Story”: –

The official trailer of the series has already been released on May 10 and is available on YouTube via the Kukku app page, The trailer was viewed over 108,072 times and received 2.2k likes, which shows that viewers are eager to watch the series. Many bold scenes with a lot of suspense feature in the series that definitely entertain.

