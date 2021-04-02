LATEST

“The advantage Hamilton has over Verstappen is his incredible”– Helmut Marko | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"The advantage Hamilton has over Verstappen is his incredible"– Helmut Marko

“The advantage Hamilton has over Verstappen is his incredible”– Helmut Marko on why Lewis Hamilton won against Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen kicked off the new Formula 1 season with a blockbuster battle in Bahrain, as the two drivers fought for the win till the final turn.

Even though Red Bull looked stronger, Verstappen, in the end, lost his fight, as Hamilton, before acing the race, said, “Leave it to me, Bono”, a spine chilling statement signalling that the things just got serious.

Five days later, to the Bahrain race, Helmut Marko gave his analysis on what led to Hamilton’s victory, and he pointed out an advantage the world champion enjoys over the rest.

“I think the race has clearly shown that the two belong to a class of their own,” Marko tells Motorsport-Total.com. “The advantage Hamilton has over Verstappen is his incredible routine.”

“I don’t know how many races and wins he has, but you could see it in how tactically he drove, how he changed lines and so on. It was a challenging race for Max,” explained Marko.

One day Max Verstappen will experience the same wealth

The experience Hamilton holds against Verstappen is honestly vast, with the seven-time world champion also being fiercely competitive, who never goes easy when in deficit.

But Marko feels that soon the Dutchman will experience the same amount of expertise and will know how to persevere under such stressful events.

“They are more or less equal. Max will one day also be able to fall back on such a wealth of experience as Hamilton,” said Helmut Marko. Verstappen last year managed to have two wins over Hamilton, one in Silverstone and the other in Abu Dhabi.

By the end of the 2020 season, Verstappen looked more threatening to Mercedes’ monopoly, and this year, there are reasons for the Brackley based team to be worried.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top