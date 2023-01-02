LATEST

The “Al-Nasr” coach comments on Ronaldo’s accession… and the “strange” clause in the “Madeira missile” contract

With the Portuguese star, Ronaldo Cristiano, approaching in his first match with Al-Alamy, the Saudi Al-Nasr coach, Rudi Garcia, said that he would have preferred to bring the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, first, as a joke during a press conference.

newspaper quotes”demSpanish, on the authority of the French coach, who said in one of the newspaper conferences, when he was asked about the arrival of the “Don” to his team, “I would have preferred to bring Messi directly from Doha,” that is, after the victory of the “tango dancers” team in the last World Cup, whose activities were held in Qatar.

The Spanish newspaper stated that the Saudi club has ambitions to bring more international stars to its ranks, and its next deal may be to sign former Real Madrid star, Spaniard Sergio Ramos, who has been with Ronaldo for several years in the royal team.

Al-Nassr was previously linked to the inclusion of the midfielder and Real Madrid star, Croatian international Luka Modric, in the summer of 2023, but according to the newspaper “Marca”, the player wants to stay in the ranks of Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

On the other hand, network transfersThe Spanish said that Ronaldo was putting an item described as “strange”, allowing him to leave the ranks of victory after the end of the current season in the event that the Portuguese player wanted to return again to European stadiums next summer.

And media reports stated that the Portuguese national team captain might consider moving to English club Newcastle United, if the team succeeded in qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League.

And Al-Nasr club announced, on Friday, the contract with Ronaldo, in a free transfer deal for two and a half seasons, until the summer of 2025.

The Saudi club did not announce the value of the deal, but press reports had indicated that the “Madeira Rocket” would receive more than $200 million annually, and that the deal would be funded by one of the club’s sponsors.

Ronaldo’s experience with “Al-Alamy” will be his first outside the continent of Europe, after he had previously played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

It should be noted that Manchester United had terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract by mutual consent, last month, after the Portuguese star conducted a television interview with the famous British journalist, Piers Morgan, during which he attacked the “Red Devils” management and the former and current coaching staff.

