The all-new “elite” characters that will appear in the fifth season

Watch the trailer for the new episode of “Elite,” which premieres April 8, here. (Netflix)

Since its launch in 2018 Aristocrat class One of the biggest hits of non-English language series of Netflix And after four years promises to be successful. It’s April 8th, forum streaming The eight episodes making up the fifth season premiered What do the students of Las Encinas bring for us this time? There is no doubt that there will be no shortage of drama, love and sex in the continuation of the Spanish youth series.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Almost all of the original cast of the production simply opened their way to other projects. Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salaso You Georgina Amoros The only ones living since then…