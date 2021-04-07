If you are willing to expand your demographical boundary and know the world better, second citizenship might be the key. It turns you from a national resident into a global citizen. But, no one would ever really like to renounce their present citizenship for a new one. Then why don’t you consider a CIP or Citizenship by Investment Program?

The citizenship by investment program lets you acquire a country’s citizenship by investing a certain amount of money. The investment can directly be made as a donation or a real estate investment. Doesn’t it sound interesting? Many countries are offering CIP, but a few can provide you with exceptional benefits.

Hold on! Do you know the alluring benefits of second citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda? We will discuss what an Antigua and Barbuda citizenship has to offer you in today’s topic.

1. Possession of Antiguan and Barbuda Passport

There are many benefits of having a second passport in your possession. First of all, it turns you into a global citizen, allowing you access to many greater opportunities. It opens up many business opportunities and earns you international recognition.

Antigua and Barbuda is a Commonwealth island-state. Being a part of the Commonwealth, its passport has the license to visit more than 130 countries visa-less. So, you get to use this for traveling in most Western European countries and some eastern states.

2. Recognized Dual Citizenship

Being a part of something new and foreign clearly seems to be fascinating. You can always be a part of some countries by renouncing your present nationality. But, willingness to renounce your home country is a questionable decision. Thankfully, Antigua and Barbuda offer dual-citizenship.

It means that you can still be a part of your home nation and Antigua and Barbuda without renouncing anything. Instead, with Antigua and Barbuda CIP, you can attain significant benefits.

Another great part about their citizenship by investment program is their privacy maintenance. They maintain complete privacy of your application, which ensures your safety.

3. Easy Application

The Antigua and Barbuda citizenship program has become one of the best Caribbean CIP programs. But since most other countries are offering the same, what difference is there in the Antigua and Barbuda citizenship?

Antigua and Barbuda offer a very easy application process for their citizenship by investment program. You don’t even have to be physically present to apply for the program.

Once you have applied for the program, you’ll get your Antigua and Barbuda citizenship within a few months. However, under certain circumstances, the island-state may request your presence at one of their high commissions, consulate offices, or embassies to proceed with the application.

4. Lifetime Citizenship

Antigua and Barbuda citizenship is not temporary. So, once you become a citizen of the state, no one can throw you out. Their citizenship by investment program is stable, and no internal or external policy can ever threaten to put you out of the state.

However, there is a slight twist of law. Even though Antigua and Barbuda offer you lifetime citizenship, it also conditions you to spend at least five days here during the five years after getting Antiguan Citizenship. Otherwise, you will not be allowed to renew your passport.

5. Attractive Tax Regime

Antigua and Barbuda have an attractive tax regime. You don’t have to pay taxes for any personal income. Moreover, the country does not charge you any tax for any capital gain. Such tax exclusions make Antigua and Barbuda citizenship an alluring CIP program.

6. Endless Adventures and Beautiful Environment

Antigua and Barbuda are a beautiful island-state, nestled between Leeward islands. Here, the Caribbean sea meets with the Atlantic Sea, creating a mesmerizing scenario. So spending your vacation on the island would be fascinating and adventurous.

Antigua and Barbuda citizenship lets you include your family on the list. So, you can always spend time with your family amidst one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Ah! The island is also called the “land of 365 beaches.” So, you can visit each beach every day for a whole year.

7. Safety of Investment

Antigua and Barbuda are among the east Caribbean states that have a stable economy. Plus, it is also a stable Commonwealth country, which protects your investment from fraud and uncertainty. Therefore, Antigua and Barbuda citizenship investment is safe, with plenty of benefits awaiting on a silver platter.

Conclusion

The idea of dual citizenship is not only fascinating but beneficial too. But, you must choose the correct country to attain the best benefits. Antigua and Barbuda citizenship by investment program offers plenty of such services.

Moreover, the application procedure is smooth and fast. So, looking at the alluring benefits of second citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda, we must say that it will be a worthy personal and professional investment.